Greece, NY – Jeannette R. Wahl of Greece, NY, passed away on December 31, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, John A. (Jack), her son James, and sister Edith.

She is survived by her son Richard (Nancy), 3 daughters, Mary (Donald) Eggleston, Patricia (James) Borden, and Catherine (Glen) Vieira; 3 sisters, Dorothy (Ernest) Willett, Lucile (Gerry) O’Brien, and Sister M. Lucetta R.S.M.; 2 sisters in law, 8 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road (South of Maiden Lane) on Friday (Today) 2-4 and 6-8 pm.

Everyone will meet on Saturday at 12 noon at St. John the Evangelist Church (Ridge Rd. West) for funeral mass.

Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.