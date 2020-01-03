Roger A. Hilfiker

Hilton – Roger Hilfiker was called to the lord Saturday, Dec. 28 at the age of 86. He was predeceased by his father Harold, mother Hilda Lehmkuhl and step-father Henry Lehmkuhl. He is survived by his sister Patricia Arieno, nephews Tom Arieno and Tim (Debbie) Arieno, nieces Rosanne (Mark) Sauer, Bridgett (Rick) Hibbs, Beth (Keith) Simpson and several grand-nieces and nephews.

Roger was a graduate of Manlius Military Academy, served in the US Army and earned his degree from Alfred State College. Roger had a career in banking, eventually retiring as bank manager from First Federal Bank to pursue his life-long passions: traveling the world, experiencing different cultures, skiing high peaks, sailing and living by the water. Roger was devoted to his Catholic faith and regularly attended services at St. Leo’s in Hilton.

All are invited to attend his funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Leo Church. Spring interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Mary Knolls Missions in his memory.