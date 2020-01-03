Shirley A. Noni

Brockport – Shirley Anne (Mueller) Noni passed away on Tuesday December 31, 2019 in Brockport, NY. Shirley was born on October 1st 1944, in Buffalo. She was the only child of Edward E and Leta G (Mentz) Mueller of Williamsville, NY. She graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1962 and earned a Nursing Degree from Jamestown Community College.

Shirley was a dedicated nurse and began her career at Lakeside Memorial Hospital in Brockport before working at Park Ridge Hospital in Greece, NY. She later moved to Hawaii where she worked at Wahiawa General Hospital and lived in Wahiawa and Haleiwa, HI for 20 years before her retirement.

She enjoyed traveling, crafting, making jewelry, she absolutely loved the ocean and was an avid sea shell collector. Most of all, Shirley was a devoted mother and grandmother who cherished spending time with her family.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents Edward and Leta. She is survived by her sons Jason (Katherine) Noni and Tige Noni, grandchildren Zachary, Parker, Olivia and Jennifer Noni, her lifelong friend Margaret Gibbs, and daughter-in-law Heather Noni.

Family will receive friends on Friday, January 3rd from 5-7 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those wishing can make a donation in Shirley’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association at http://www.alz.org.