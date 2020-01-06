David L. Kelly

North Chili – Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 84 years of age. Predeceased by his parents Cecilia M. and Edward T. Kelly; his brother, Msgr. Charles Dollen. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara M. Coddington Kelly; children, Edward J. Kelly and Karen (Eric) Bunton; brothers, Rev. Bernard F. Dollen, and Edward G. Kelly; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

David graduated from Aquinas Institute in 1953, received his BA from Assumption University in Windsor, and his MA from the University of Rochester. He held NYS Secondary Permanent Certification in Social Studies, English, and Administration. He enjoyed various levels of teaching his entire life.

David’s extensive teaching career included Aquinas Institute, Madison High School, Churchville-Chili High School, and NTID at RIT.

After retirement he also taught a dozen years in the AARP Defensive Driving Program at the Chili Senior Center. He enjoyed telling jokes, playing Euchre, seeing movies, and travelling.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Monday 4-7PM. His Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, 10AM at St. Helen’s Church, 310 Hinchey Rd. Interment Holy Ghost Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Aquinas Institute, 1127 Dewey Ave. Rochester, NY 14613.