Edna R. Monell

Gates – Friday, January 3, 2020 at age 90. Predeceased by her son, William. Survived by her daughter, Linda (Robert) Dunning; son, Robert Monell; daughter in law, Jill Monell; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Edna was an active member of the Eastern Star, a retiree of Kodak, and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Chili.

Friends are invited to her Memorial Service Monday, 10 AM at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Entombment immediately following at Riverside Cemetery.