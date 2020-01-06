Don't miss
- Attention All Ogden ResidentsPosted 9 hours ago
- Orleans Aware Preparedness App available for downloadPosted 1 day ago
- Fall college honorsPosted 1 day ago
- Spencerport seeks volunteers for newly created Equity CommitteePosted 1 week ago
- Sweden honors four long-serving residentsPosted 1 week ago
- Museum Mondays for seniors at The Strong®Posted 2 weeks ago
- Preparations underway for C-C kindergarten registrationPosted 2 weeks ago
- Need for blood doesn’t stop for holidays – donors neededPosted 4 weeks ago
Edna R. Monell
By Admin on January 6, 2020
Gates – Friday, January 3, 2020 at age 90. Predeceased by her son, William. Survived by her daughter, Linda (Robert) Dunning; son, Robert Monell; daughter in law, Jill Monell; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Edna was an active member of the Eastern Star, a retiree of Kodak, and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Chili.
Friends are invited to her Memorial Service Monday, 10 AM at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Entombment immediately following at Riverside Cemetery.