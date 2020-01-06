Don't miss
Timothy R. White
By Admin on January 6, 2020
Spencerport – Timothy R. White, 66, beloved companion of Deborah Drury, his daughters Shawna (Ken) Geil, Jennifer (Andy) Scibona, his sister Karen (Douglas) Kanous, brothers Craig (Chris) and Brian (Leslie) White, 6 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
A service will be announced at a later date at burgerfuneralhome.com.