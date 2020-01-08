- Attention All Ogden ResidentsPosted 2 days ago
Catherine “Kay” Flanagan
Hilton – January 4, 2020, age 88. Survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Richard “Bud”; children, John (Sandy) Flanagan, Michael (Linda) Flanagan, Richard (Judy) Flanagan, James (Susan) Flanagan, Patricia (Steven) Ayers, Kathryn (James) Wacenske, Joan (Scott) Hough, Robert (Amy) Flanagan, Susan (John) VerWulst, Mary (Michael) Lissow, Edward (Nicole) Flanagan & Daniel (Susan) Flanagan; 60 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; brother, Paul (Barbara) Gefell; brother & sisters-in-law, James Flanagan, Joan Cannioto & Canice Karnisky; nieces, nephews, friends.
Calling Friday, Hilton FD Exempts, 137 South Avenue, 4 to 7 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:00 AM St. Leo’s, Hilton. Interment Parma Union Cemetery.
Donations to St. Leo’s, Hilton in Catherine’s memory.
for more information go to Burgerfuneralhome.com