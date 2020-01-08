Dorothy V. Lochner

Chili – Monday, January 6, 2020 at age 78. Predeceased by her daughter, Stephanie. Survived by her loving husband, Patrick; children, Anthony “AJ”, Lenore Rickner, and Greg; grandchildren, Trevor, Kevin, Stacy, Tyler, Rachael and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Leila and Liam; siblings, Carvey Corbett and Dora (Al) Pulver.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Thursday 4-8PM. Funeral Service Friday 10AM at the Funeral Home. Interment Grove Place Cemetery.