Dorothy V. Lochner
By Admin on January 8, 2020
Chili – Monday, January 6, 2020 at age 78. Predeceased by her daughter, Stephanie. Survived by her loving husband, Patrick; children, Anthony “AJ”, Lenore Rickner, and Greg; grandchildren, Trevor, Kevin, Stacy, Tyler, Rachael and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Leila and Liam; siblings, Carvey Corbett and Dora (Al) Pulver.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Thursday 4-8PM. Funeral Service Friday 10AM at the Funeral Home. Interment Grove Place Cemetery.