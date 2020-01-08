Louis P. Lustumbo Sr.

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020, age 96. Predeceased by his wife Elizabeth, son Louis P. Jr., sister Mary Rose Lustumbo and brothers Salvatore, Vincenzo James Jr., and Ralph. He is survived by his daughter Catherine Bauer, grandchildren Heather Elizabeth (Damon) Ayette, Leigh Elizabeth (Ben) Doty, and Claire Catherine (Matthew) Barker, great grandchildren Isabella and Devon Ayette, Aria and Cecelia Doty, and his daughter-in-law Tonya Lustumbo, nieces and nephews Kathleen (Michael) Saporito, Barbara (Isolino) Presutti, and James (Margaret) Lustumbo, also many grand nieces and grand nephews. Family will receive friends on Thursday January 9th from 10 AM- 12 NOON at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Interment will be held privately in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to WXXI at www.wxxi.org or Boys Town at www.boystown.org.