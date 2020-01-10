- Attention All Ogden ResidentsPosted 4 days ago
Donald Paul Potter
Hilton – Donald Paul Potter, 75, January 5, 2020 at home under the care of Hospice with his son at his side. Survived by his son, James; and siblings Mike (Rose) Reff, Jolene (Jarvis) Radley, John Reff, Bill (Linda) Reff and Sue-Ellen (Eric) Thompson; also survived by Robert Potter, Richard Potter, Sharon Walter and Linda Cutugno along with several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by wives, Marie Alger Potter (2016) & Barbara Constance Potter (1970); and son, Donald P. Potter, Jr. (1970). He most recently worked for Leverenz Farms in Hamlin, NY.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 11 AM at St. Leo the Great Church in Hilton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, Attn: Donation, 3111 South Winton Rd., Rochester, NY 14623-2905 in Donald’s memory.