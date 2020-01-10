Ogden – On Saturday Jan. 4th 2020, Steve Rebman, loving husband and father, passed away at age 65 after a 10 year battle with cancer. Born June 20, 1954, Steve married the love of this life Patricia in August of 1974. They raised two sons.

Steve touched the lives of many, while rarely asking for anything in return. He was known for his exemplary work ethic, selflessness, and humility. He had a unique ability to make light of any situation and befriend anyone he came across. Traveling with his wife and sister-in-law and working on home renovation projects with his sons is what he enjoyed most. During his more than 40 years of service to Suit-Kote, Steve has left a profound impact on his fellow workers, which is evidenced by their dedication and admiration to their friend and leader.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Barbara. He is survived by his wife Patricia, sons Erik and Brian, brother Rodney, special sisters-in-law Janet Birmingham, Judy Sigl, and several nieces and nephews.

An informal gathering of family and friends to exchange fond memories will be held on Friday, Jan. 10th at Leo Bean funeral home on Chili Avenue from 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wilmot Cancer Center will be accepted in Steve’s honor.