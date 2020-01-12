Charles A. “Chuck” LaDue

Brockport – Passed away on Thursday January 9, 2020 at the age of 78. Predeceased by his daughter Kim Kimball, son Michael, and sister Mavis Kenyon. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Margaret, son Mark (Suzanne), son-in-law Steven Kimball, grandchildren Chelsey (Shawn) Stanton, Jessica Kimball (Matt Cantrell), Jeff Darrow, Alyssa LaDue and Jenna LaDue, 4 great grandchildren Layla & Logan Stanton and Ava & Jax Cantrell, sister Mabel Koss, brother Fay LaDue, as well as many nieces and nephews. Chuck was the owner of Fay’s Garage and Auto Parts in Brockport, a member of the Brockport Fire Department and Brockport Firemen Exempts.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19th from 1-4 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport where a Funeral Service will be held at 4 PM. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Garland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to a charity of choice close to their heart.