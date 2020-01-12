Deanna J. Swan

Chili – Thursday, January 9, 2020 at age 82. Predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Robert. Survived by her children, Daniel Lee (Cynthia), and Jeffrey (Kristina); grandchildren, Zachary, Benjamin, Joshua, Ellie and Trevor.

Deanna was a graduate of Buffalo State University and a school teacher and substitute teacher for many years for the Churchville Chili School District. She was a recent resident of Cottage Grove Memory Care.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Thursday 4-7PM. Funeral Service Friday 10AM at the Funeral Home. Interment, Westside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rochester Presbyterian Home, 256 Thurston Rd. Rochester, NY 14619.