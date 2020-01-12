Doris Cahill Freel

Brockport – On January 9, 2020 Doris began her heavenly journey home to join her husband John Patrick. Born in Utica, NY on November 6, 1920, she lived most of her life in Setauket, Long Island, and later joined her children in Brockport NY. She spent her 99 years well– traveling the world and attending more athletic contests, dance recitals and garage sales than one could imagine. Some of her closest friends were those she made later in life as a longtime volunteer at Lakeside Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her children Denise Lazore, Christa (Steve) Filipowicz and John (Brenda) Freel; her beloved grandchildren Kyle Filipowicz, Ryan (Chelsea Caren) Filipowicz, JP and Jillian Freel; special nieces and nephews Jim (Cindy) Cahill, Patty Cahill, Jeff (Mirga) Whittaker and Jeanne (Ken) Flint and their children. Services will be private. Those wishing to honor Doris may donate in her name to Wilmot Cancer Institute, 300 E. River Road, PO Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627.