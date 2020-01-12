Eloise Ann Miceli

Brockport – Eloise went to meet her Lord January 7, 2020 at the age of 76. Predeceased by her parents, Wanda & Matthew Tompolski. Survived by her husband, Charles F. Miceli, Jr.; daughter, Suzanne Miceli; son, Christopher (Christine) Miceli; grandchildren, Brien, Rebecca & Erin Miceli; cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. To share a memory please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Friends may call from 12-2 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. A Catholic Mass celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, 1:30 PM at the Church of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 3747 Brick Schoolhouse Rd. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Lollipop Farm in Eloise’s memory.