Filip M. Rau Jr.

East Irondequoit – Passed away peacefully at age 94 on Monday, January 6, 2020 with family at his side.

Predeceased by his beloved son, John (April 4, 2013) and brother, Andy. Survived by his devoted wife of 72 years, Anna; daughter, Catherine (David) Ramsey; grandchildren, Jennifer (Bob) Finocchio and Glenn Lucas; great-grandchildren, Victoria, Tyler, Noah, and Benjamin; brothers, Joe (Gail) Rau, Mark (Donna) Rau; sister, Katharine (Adolf) Ribitsch; many nieces, nephews and his little dog, Tina.

Per his specific request, there will be no church service or calling hours. Interment and a graveside service will be held at the family’s convenience.