Mary Louise Broderick

Pittsford – Thursday, January 9, 2020 at age 87. Predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Kathryn Broderick and cousin, Thomas Meehan. Survived by her cousins, James (Cynthia) Meehan, Daniel and Matthew Meehan of MD, John (Candace) Meehan of CO, Shirley Byrne of W. Seneca, NY, and Ellen Tabone of N. Chili, NY; many loving relatives and friends.

Mary Lou was a retired school teacher from the Rush Henrietta School District, a Nazareth Alumni, and a dedicated volunteer with the Sisters of St. Joseph and Sisters of Mercy. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Tuesday 11AM at St. Louis Church, 64 S. Main St. Pittsford, NY 14534. Interment, St. Rose Cemetery Shortsville, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Sisters of Mercy.