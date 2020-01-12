Ralph R. Roperti Sr.

Gates – Wed. January 8, 2020 at age 90. Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Renate; children, Ralph Jr. (Pamela), Joanna (William) Carey, and Steve; grandchildren, Chelsi, Ashley, Jason, Alyssa, Trevor, Marissa, Matt, and Pearl; brother, Robert (Mary Diane); several nieces.

Ralph was a Veteran of the Korean War. He met his wife, Renate, on a blind date while being stationed in Germany. He had a long career working as an Engineer, at General Dynamics, Xerox and Kodak from which he retired in 1991. Ralph was an avid Buffalo Bills and Rochester Red Wings fan. He coached youth football when his sons were younger, was artistic and had a love for Renaissance Art and the Opera.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Friday 4-7PM. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30AM at St. Theodore’s Church, 168 Spencerport Rd. Entombment White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hildebrandt Hospice or National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.