Rev. Leonard Cacciatore
Gates – Thursday, January 9, 2020 at age 89. Predeceased by his wife, Esther; parents, Nicola and Francesca; sister, Maria Salafia. Survived by his children, Frances Cacciatore (Ric) Palma, Rev. Dr. Nicholas (Beth) Cacciatore; grandchildren, Alexandra, Nicholas, Lauren, and Noah; sister-in-law, Lena Stornelli; many loving relatives and friends.
Leonard immigrated from Sicily in 1959, where he was a knitwear and trucking entrepreneur. He was a Senior Industrial Engineer at Harris Corp., RF Communications Division. In his retirement, he served as a Pastor. Leonard was a loving family man.
Friends may call Thursday 4-7PM at Trinity Alliance Church, 1275 Spencerport Rd., Rochester, NY 14606. Funeral Service Friday 11AM at the Church. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.pinesofpeace.org.