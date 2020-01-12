Shirley E. Wimer

Chili – Friday, January 3, 2020, age 96. Predeceased by her husband Edward A. Wimer in 2010; her parents and siblings. Survived by her three children – Thomas E. Wimer, Janet (Michael) Morrissey and Douglas (Ridwan) Wimer; four grandchildren, Christopher (Kate) and Kyle (Katie) Morrissey, Marissa and Katherine Wimer; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, 2771 Chili Ave. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11:00-1:00 followed by a short service. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity or Lollipop Farm. For complete obituary please visit www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com