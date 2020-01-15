Hamlin – Norine E. Turner, passed away on January 12, 2020 at age 69. She is survived by her loving husband, Hugh Turner; a son, William Turner; a daughter, Laura (Chris) Young; a brother, Michael (Linda) Loughlin; Daughter-in-law, Jaymee Turner; grandchildren, Charlotte & Claire Turner and Ryan & Nicholas Young. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC. 735 East Ave. Hilton where her Funeral Service will take place on Friday at 10 AM. Interment will be at Parma Union Cemetery.