Richard G. Roth
By Admin on January 15, 2020
Greece, NY – January 13, 2020. Dick leaves his wife of 66 years, Carol Davy Roth; six children; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. He was a Navy Veteran and retired from RG&E.
Dick’s Visitation will be held Friday, January 17th, 4-7 PM at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road (South of Maiden Lane). His Celebration of Life will be held at 7PM in the Funeral Home Chapel.
For more information please visit RochesterCremation.com or call (585) 222-2300.