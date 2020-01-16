William A. Foubister “Bill”

Spencerport – Peacefully on January 12, 2020 at the age of 70. Survived by his loving wife, Rose Marie Foubister; children, Ann Marie Foubister, Billy Foubister; grandchild, Kaitlynn Foubister; brothers, Jim Foubister, Andy (Pam) Foubister; sister, Andrea Rossi. Bill was a 30-year GM retiree and was a 3rd generation Navy man. For more information, please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Visitation will be held on January 17, from 4-7 at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Bill’s Funeral Service will be Saturday, January 18, 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St. Spencerport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilmot Cancer Institute, 300 East River Rd, Box 278996 Rochester, NY 14627 in Bill’s memory.