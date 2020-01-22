A. Ronald Saar

Hilton – On January 18, 2020, Ron went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ at age 86. Survived by his loving wife, Catherine Saar; sons, David (Becky) and Daniel (Amie) Saar; granddaughters, Rachel and Hannah Klemp; sister-in-law, Nancy Saar; nephews, Steve (Andrea) and Tim (Angela) Saar; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Martin (Claudia) Kux. Predeceased by brother, Loren Saar. Ron was a retiree of RG&E, and a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church, Hamlin.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service this Friday at 10:30 AM at St. John Lutheran Church. Interment, White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.