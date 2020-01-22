Frances M. Henderson “Fran”

Chili – Went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 89. Predeceased by her parents, Jessie and Jeremiah; beloved husband, Richard Henderson; daughter Karen McCarthy; son, Rich Henderson; sister, Edna Robinson; brother-in-law, John Henderson. Survived by treasured son, Chuck (Kim) Henderson; grandchildren, Kelly (Tim) Scott, Amy (Curt) McEntee, CJ (Brandi) Henderson, Michael Henderson, Heather (Rick) Piendel, and Joe Vickery; great-granddaughters, Ellie, Hannah, Avery, Lexi, and Addison; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Henderson; several nieces and nephews.

Fran was a 60 year member of Gates Presbyterian Church, having served as Elder, Deacon, and Trustee.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Friday 4-7PM. Private service and interment at Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gates Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund 1049 Wegman Rd. Rochester, NY 14624, Hope Hall 1612 Buffalo Rd. Rochester, NY 14624 or a charity of your choice.