Franco Sigismondi

Gates – Monday, January 20, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his family. Survived by his loving wife, Elisabeth; mother of his children, Nunziata Evelina Sigismondi; children, Maria (Jim) Daley and Gianfranco Sigismondi; grandchildren, Philip, Alysa, and Marc.

Franco was a retiree of GM. He enjoyed hunting, garage sales, and, most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Friday 1:30-4:30PM. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9:30AM at St. Theodore’s Church, 168 Spencerport Rd. Rochester, NY 14606. Entombment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or pass along a hug, smile or kind word.