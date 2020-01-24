Bozeman MT/Hilton NY – Audrey M. [Brown] LaDue, 93, January 19, 2020 at Gallatin Rest Home in Bozeman, MT. Our precious mother is now in the loving arms of our Lord.

Predeceased by her husband, Henry W. LaDue; brother, Earl Brown; husband’s 7 siblings; brother-in-law, Herman McClelland; & niece, Amy McClelland. Survived by her children, Sharyn L. (Terry) Klafehn, Kristine L. (James D.) Bell & Richard H. (Barbara J.) LaDue; grandsons, Matthew (Kari), Jeffrey (Bianca) & Timothy LaDue; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Doris McClelland & Carol Aman; sister-in-law, Betty B. Youngman; & many nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside Service, Monday, January 27th at 11 AM Parma Union Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Audrey to Gallatin Rest Home or Compassus Hospice, Bozeman, MT. See burgerfuneralhome.com website for more information.