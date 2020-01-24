Rose Nudo-VerKayk

North Chili, NY – On January 16, 2020. Predeceased by her husband: Arthur. She is survived by her son: James R. (Linda) Bushart, 1 daughter: Elizabeth (William) Lanier, of NC., 1 brother: Jim Bugea, 1 sister: Carmela Granata, 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, several nieces & nephews.

Retiree of Delco Products

Friends may attend her Memorial Service on Saturday, Jan. 25th, 1 p.m., at Pearce Memorial Church, 4322 Buffalo Rd., North Chili, NY, 14514.

Private Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Church memorial Fund in her memory.