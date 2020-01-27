Don't miss
Dorothy E. DuBois
By Admin on January 27, 2020
Greece – Dorothy E. DuBois, January 13, 2020, age 87. Survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Joseph; children, David (Karol) and Donald (Christine) DuBois and Diane Schneider; grandchildren, John (Natalie) Jurs, Lyndsey Jurs & Bryan DuBois; great-grandchildren, Jonah & Arianna Jurs. Predeceased by son-in-law, Laverne Schneider.
Memorial Mass will take place Saturday, February 1st at 10 AM, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Hamlin. Spring Interment in Parma Union Cemetery
Donations in memory of Dorothy to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3747 Brick Schoolhouse Rd., Hamlin, NY 14464.