G. Robert Dean

Spencerport – Joined Heaven’s choir January 21, 2020, at age 88. Survived by his loving wife Nancy (Kohler), his 3 children: William (Catherine), James (Susan), and Catherine Gretzinger (Robert), 8 grandchildren: Rebecca (Nate), Rachel, Nissa, Amanda, (Oscar), Kendra, Jacob, Joshua, and Jonathan, 2 great-grandsons: Micah and Aiden.

A celebration of his life will be held February 8 at 2PM at Greece Baptist Church, where his wedding took place in 1957 and where his father Fred Dean pastored for 38 years. Burial will be private.

Thanks to Wedgewood Nursing Home for their love and care to Bob and his family. Memorials may be sent to Ogden Baptist Church, or to the Robert Dean Chorale (with checks payable to Spencerport Community Chorus c/o Pat Fitzpatrick, 20 Kingsford Ln, Apt 233, Spencerport NY 14559.)

Bob spent 36 years counseling at Family Service of Rochester, 23 years as a Compeer friend, 40+ years directing Parma Baptist Church choir, and founded the Spencerport Community Chorus 37 years ago (recently renamed Robert Dean Chorale.)

Bob (and Nancy) instilled a love of outdoor adventure in his family through scouting, hiking, canoeing, and grand camping trips. His love for faith, family, and friends remain a lasting legacy to all who were blessed to know him.