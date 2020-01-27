Hon. Melvin L. Olver

Chili – January 22, 2020 at the age of 75.

In a letter to his grandson, Mel described life as full of opportunity, where you are never too old to do what you really want to do. After various jobs at Roberts Wesleyan College and 10 years in the business world, Mel attained his law degree from the University of Buffalo and enjoyed more than 35 years as a distinguished attorney and almost 30 years as a regarded town justice.

Mel believed that all people are valuable and should be treated with dignity and respect, principles he lived by, both in his professional and personal life. He was thoughtful, fair and compassionate, appreciated by colleagues, clients and defendants alike.

Although much of Mel’s success was due to his hard work and perseverance, he was grateful for the many people in his journey that contributed to his accomplishments, including his wife, friends, family and colleagues.

Mel was a devoted and loving husband and father. He was especially proud of his grandchildren, reveling in their growth and pursuit of their individual passions. Mel ‘s passions were for his family and friends and spending time at his camp in the Adirondacks. He loved music and singing, blessing us with his booming voice for many years as a member of the choir and quartet at the First Presbyterian Church of Chili.

Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Herbert & Grace Olver and sister Miriam Olver. Mel is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Eileen, children Kristin (Scott) Jackson and Matthew (Laurie) Olver, grandchildren Madison Lee and Carter Guy Jackson and Ryan Matthew and Adam Christopher Olver, siblings Rev. Howard (Linda) Olver, Luella (James) O’Brien and Rev. Paul (Rev. Delia) Olver, very special brother-in-law Duane Salls, several nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Friends may call on Thursday, February 13th from 4-7 pm at Leo M. Bean & Sons Funeral Home, 2771 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY. A service will be held in his honor on Saturday, February 15th at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church of Chili, 3600 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Chili for the Deacon’s Fund.