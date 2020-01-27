Marian M. Hartzler

Gates – Age 96, she went to her heavenly home to the welcoming arms of her Lord and Savior on January 24, 2020. Marian was predeceased by her husband Fred, the love of her life for 69 years. She will be remembered by her loved daughter, Loree and adored grandson, Joshua.

Marian was born on May 14, 1923 to the late Leslie and Olive McDowell. She is predeceased by her brother, Kenneth McDowell; sister, Eloise McDowell; brother in law, William Christ; sister in law, Norma McDowell, in addition to five Hartzler family brothers in law and four sisters in law. She is survived by her sister, Marjorie Christ; sister in law, Blanche Hartzler, many precious nieces and nephews and much-loved friends. Marian was a member of City Hope Church, where she taught Sunday School and served in other capacities for over 33 years. For more information, please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

No prior calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held at City Hope Church (formerly Gates Wesleyan Church), 2070 Long Pond Rd on Tuesday, January 28 at 11:00 AM. Burial in Fairfield Cemetery, Spencerport following the service. Those wishing may make memorials to Marian’s church in her memory.