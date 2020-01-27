Maryln Amy Lafferty (Osborne)

Brockport – Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday January 24, 2020 at the age of 78. She is survived by her beloved lifelong friend Joyce Tyler, daughter Amilyn Baker, son William Lafferty III (Fen), sister Anita Osborne Clark (Jim), grandchildren Shambralyn and Abigail Baker, 1 niece and 3 nephews. Maryln was predeceased by her parents Emma and Arthur Osborne and brother Gilbert Osborne.

Family will receive friends on Thursday January 30th from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport where a funeral service will be held at 1 PM. Celebration of her life to follow in separate location. In lieu of flowers, please send a card with your favorite memory or photo of Maryln to Joyce Tyler c/o Fowler Funeral Home Inc.