James B. Wilson

Chili – Saturday, January 25, 2020 at age 84. Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ellen; daughters, Linda (Don) Greenfield, Donna (Mike) Cady, and Judy (Bill) Mackey; grandchildren, Emily Greenfield (Dylan Hunt), Ryan (Brittany) Mackey, Bill (Amie) Mackey, Kyle Mackey (Madison Lohman), Jenna Mackey, Laura Cady (David Ayers), Meghan Cady; great-grandchildren, Paislee and Liam Mackey, Ryder and Knox Mackey, Nora Cady Ayers; brother, Daniel Wilson; sister, Kathleen (Gary) Balacki; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Jim was a retiree of Kodak after 39 years. He enjoyed camping and gardening and was a life long NY Yankees fan.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Wed. 4-7PM. Funeral Mass Thursday 10AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Rochester, NY 14624. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.