Richard J. “Dick” Woodams

Kendall – Passed away peacefully on Monday January 27, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by his beloved wife Evelyn, daughter Joanne and son Michael. He is survived by his son John (Kim) Woodams, grandchildren Eric, Elizabeth and Ethan Woodams, nieces and a nephew. Dick worked as a carpenter for 25 years at Kodak. He enjoyed working on his beloved Christmas Tree Farm, “Woodams Tree Farm.”

Family will receive friends on Thursday January 30th from 5-7 pm at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport, where his funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 AM. Interment will be held in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Hospice of Orleans, Martin-Linsin Residence, 14080 Route 31 W., PO Box 489, Albion NY 14411.