Susan T. Shaffer

Churchville – Susan passed away suddenly at age 73 on January 27, 2020 due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease. She was born on August 9, 1946 and lived in Alfred, NY until she moved to Rochester in 1967 to work at Eastman Kodak Company. She retired from Kodak to spend more time with her husband Mel whom she married September 22, 1990. In her retirement years she spent many hours managing the gift shop at Rochester General Hospital until her health prevented her from the work she loved. Her other passion was the Kidney Foundation in memory of Mel. Predeceased by husband, Mel and her parents. She is survived by her sister Sally (Lew) Mayes, two very special people in her life Tom and Christina Vullo; nephew, Preston (Traci) Mayes; stepchildren, Randy (Karen) Shaffer, Sheryl (Glen) Goodlein, Bob (Elana) Shaffer; grandchildren, Rich (Jeanne) Shaffer, Evan (Denise), Bret Shaffer, Alison Goodlein, Christine (Trevor) Maneti; several great grandchildren; one great great grandson; two sisters in law, Nancy (Wes) Vanderhoof and Marie Nygren and many dear family and friends. Thank you to Heather Heights of Pittsford assisted living for their tremendous care and love of her this past year. For more information please visit www.walkerbrotherfh.com.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 21 S. Main St. Churchville on Friday, January 31 from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM with a Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Interment in Creekside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Parkinson Foundation or the National Kidney Foundation in Susan’s memory.