Tracy Jeanne Miceli (Howe)

Scottsville – Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 1, 2020 at age 58. Tracy is predeceased by her father, David Howe, mother, Marlyn Howe, and brother, Gordon Howe. She is survived by her most cherished children and loves of her life, Anthony Miceli (Chelsey Wilkes) and Dana Miceli (Brandon Leone); devoted partner, Lee Thompson; sister, Betty Jane Redmond; nieces and nephews, Kelsea Redmond, Tyler Redmond, Hayley McDermott and Carly Curtis; great-niece, Penelope Varin; sister-in-law, Hope Graham; and Christina Graham.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Thursday 4-7PM. Her Funeral Mass will be Friday 10AM at St. Martin De Porres Parish, St. Mary’s Church, 99 Main St. Scottsville. Private interment, Holy Angels Cemetery, Scottsville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Ave. Rochester, NY 14642.