Hilton – Elizabet L. Dodson , February 3, 2020 age 92. Predeceased by her husband, William “Teddy” Dodson; son, Michael Matula; & daughter, Debra Blanchard. Survived by her children, Karen (Robert) Thompson, Tina Piskorowski, Diana “DeeDee” (Mark) Cooper, Terry Dodson and Tammy Dodson; 8 grandchildren;10 great-grandchildren; brother, William (Phyllis) Bartling; nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends are invited to call Friday from 4 – 7 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC, in Hilton where her Service will be held at 7 PM. Spring Interment in Parma Union Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Elizabet can be made to Craig Goodrich Dog Shelter, 80 Railroad Avenue, Hamlin, NY 14464.