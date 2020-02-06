Earl E. Prevost Jr.

Gates – Passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at age 94. Predeceased by his wives, Mary Ellen Prevost and Christine Prevost; brother, Robert Prevost. Survived by his children, Dennis (Susan) Prevost, Debra (Douglas) Peris, and Deborah (Wayne) Meritt; grandchildren, Dennis Jr. (Kristin), Amanda (Kevin) Casper, Nicole (Jeff) Briggs, Brandon (Laura) Peris, Matt (Becky) Meritt and Melissa (Zack) Kuter; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Dean (Patricia) Prevost; special family members, Michael Prevost and Amy Stewart; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Earl was a WWII Navy Veteran and a retired City of Rochester Fire Lieutenant. He was an avid sportsman and Notre Dame fan, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Friday 4-7PM. Funeral Mass Saturday 12PM at Holy Cross Church, 4492 Lake Ave. Rochester, NY 14612. Interment White Haven Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in Earl’s name to the School of the Holy Childhood.