Georgia J. Williams

Greece – Monday, February 3, 2020 at age 65. Predeceased by her father, Murray Foster; sister, Kathy Higgins; brothers, Bill Foster and Rusty Foster. Survived by her husband, Roger Sr.; mother, Jane M. Foster; children, Roger Jr. (Carla), Sharon (Josh) Martinez, Samantha (Robert) Seaman, Nick (Ashley) and Georgian Hoyt; grandchildren, Roger III (Ashley), Jared, McKenzie, Joshua, Jace, Ryan, Jack, Alyssa, Cayla, Keith, Kevin, Kyle, Lily, Lani, and Melody; great-grandson, Jackson Phillip Williams; siblings, Sue (Dick) Gross, Cindy Foster, Tim (Sharon) Foster and Tammy (Joe) Schiano; special family members, Anna Briggs, Flora Beckman; fur babies, Dinky and Daisy; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Saturday 1-4PM. All are welcome immediately following the calling to join the family in a celebration of Georgia’s life at the Straight Home Inn, 688 Lexington Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wilmot Cancer Center.