Arlene R. Shaw
By Admin on February 12, 2020
Hilton – Arlene R. Shaw, February 9, 2020, age 89. Predeceased by her husband, William. Survived by her children, William (Jane), Douglas and David Shaw; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; & many nieces, nephews and close friends.
All are invited to call Thursday from 4 – 7 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Hilton. Her Service will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM at Lakeshore Community Church. Interment Parma Union Cemetery.
Contributions can be made in memory of Arlene to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.