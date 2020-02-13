Berniece J. Keister (nee Deitz)

N. Chili – Peacefully at her daughter’s home on January 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. Predeceased by spouse, Robert Keister Sr.; parents, Willis H. and Marie Deitz; brother, Willis J. Deitz. Survived by her children, Robert (Angela) Keister Jr, Rodney (Joselina) Keister, Marcie (Glenn) Krause, Colleen (Mark) Smith; 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; brother, David Deitz; sister in laws, Elizabeth Deitz, Ella Deitz; and several nieces and nephews.

Berniece was born in Sligo, PA on June 3, 1938 to Willis and Marie Deitz. She married Robert Keister Sr. on August 3, 1957 and moved to Rochester in 1964. Berniece devotedly raised 4 children and spent numerous hours carpooling them to various activities. She began working after her children were grown and retired in 2006 as an Office Manager at the Krause Agency. She was a devoted Christian and lifelong member of the Church of the Nazarene, recently attending Church Radiant. Berniece loved politics, playing Words with friends, and being Grammy to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. For more information please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on February 15, 2020 at Grace Church of the Nazarene, 2924 S. Union St. Rochester. Calling will begin at 1:00 PM with the service at 2:00 PM, followed by a reception. Interment in Creekside Cemetery, Churchville, NY.