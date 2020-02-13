Dean E. Wright

Spencerport – Went home to be with the Lord Monday, February 10, 2020, at age 82 surrounded by family. Predeceased by his parents, Edmond and Beulah Wright; wife, Judy; twin granddaughters, Sarah and Samantha. Dean is survived by his children, Darlene (Mike) Bloomer, Shelley (Robert) Kasper, Deidra Wright and Dean (Sheryl) Wright; granddaughters, Lenora and Brittany; siblings, Norm (Char) Wright and Nancy (Tom) Chilcote; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Visitation will be held at Fowler Funeral Home, 340 West Ave, Brockport, NY, on Saturday 2-5 with services immediately following. Private Interment. Donations may be made to Adams Basin United Methodist Church or Lollipop Farm in his memory. For more information visit: www.Fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com.