Clara Wya Reiber (Fulda)

Rochester – On February 11, 2020 at age 91. Predeceased by her husband, George R. Reiber; son in law, Wilson Sheffet; brothers, Carl Fulda, Myron Fulda; step grandson, Jason Congilaro. Survived by children, Dawn Sheffet, Lisa (Michael) Odorczyk, George M. (Jackie) Reiber, Carl (Nancy) Reiber; grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. For more information visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Clara’s visitation will be Saturday, February 15 from 3-6 PM at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Her Funeral Service will be at Ogden Presbyterian Church, 2400 S. Union St. Spencerport on Sunday, February 16 at 2:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ogden Presbyterian Church or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527 New York, NY 10163 in Clara’s memory.