Joanne Woodard (Ziarko)

Spencerport – On February 8, 2020 at age 76. Predeceased by her parents, John and Ann Ziarko; great granddaughter, Mairi Stewart. Survived by her husband of 56 years, together for 63, Stuart Woodard; children, Jonathan (Kym) Woodard, Scott (TaMara) Woodard; grandchildren, Christian (Kari) Woodard, Hannah (Daniel) Stewart; brother in law, Lee (Helga) Woodard and many cousins. Joanne was retired from Borg & Ide Imaging and she loved to travel. For more information visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Funeral Service will be Sunday, February 16, 2020, 2:00 PM at Spencerport Wesleyan Church, 2653 Nichols St., Spencerport, NY 14559. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spencerport Wesleyan Church in Joanne’s memory.