HAMLIN: On February 5th, 2020, in the city of Sandusky, OH, James Craig Mattice, 51, born in Meadville, PA on July 29th, 1968 went to be with the LORD. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Kay; his father, Craig Mattice; his children, Trisha Norrup, Cheryl Mattice Root, Krista Norrup, Jessie Mattice Root, Daniel Norrup, Cody (Ashley) Mattice, Casey (Allyson) Mattice, Levi (Jillaina) Mattice; Sisters, Shelly (James) Draudt & Regina (Dennis) Mattice; 8 Grandchildren; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Predeceased by his mother Victoria, his best friend Brian Barker (Big B), grandparents, and nephew Jeremiah.

Friends and family are invited to be present on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11AM-12:30PM for a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at Hamlin New Testament Church, 2179 Lake Rd, Hamlin, NY 14464, officiated by our longtime family Pastor Larry Matsko.

To send a remembrance please visit www.toftfuneralhome.com/listings. The family is being assisted by Director Steven Toft. Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made in memory to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org