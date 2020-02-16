Jeanette Banker

Brockport – Died on February 11, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Edward E. Banker, her parents Anthony & Mary (Plutino) D’Agostino of East Rochester NY, sister Grace D’Agostino Ockenden and brothers Frank J. D’Agostino (Sister-in-law Yolanda (Gabrielli) D’Agostino) and Anthony C. D’Agostino.

Survived by brother-in-law Robert V. Ockenden (Trudy), nieces Mary Ockenden Alvut (Arthur), Nancy Ockenden Ragus, nephews James R. Ockenden (Mona), Robert F. Ockenden (Colleen), Anthony A. D’Agostino, John M. D’Agostino (Miranda), great nieces and great nephews, and Michael E. Banker (Eugenie), James C. Banker (Cynthia), grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, godchildren and dear friends. She was an Emeritus Professor at SUNY Brockport.

There will be no prior calling hours. Her Funeral Mass will be February 17, 2020 at 10:30am at Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 152 Main Street, Brockport, NY 14420. Burial at the convenience of the family at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Turk hill Road, Fairport, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Jeanette D’Agostino Banker International Scholarship, College at Brockport, 350 New Campus Drive, Brockport, NY 14420 or to a charity of choice.