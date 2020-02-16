Greece – Joyce C. Campbell, February 8, 2020, at age 85. Survived by husband, Collin; daughters, Carol Post, Michelle (Joe) Carrozzi & Sharon Campbell; grandchildren, Nicholas & Tiffany Carrozzi and Brittany Campbell; sister-in-law, Carol Francis; several nieces and nephews; & countless close friends, including Mary Reazor.

Joyce was a graduate of John Marshall High School in 1952. She was also a graduate from Brockport State College where she got her degree in teaching. She was involved in the Hilton Crusaders Drum Corp., taught school in Kendall and RCSD before retiring in 1998. Joyce stayed very active in numerous activities including being a member of T.O.P.S., an avid morning mall walker at Greece Ridge Mall, swam at the Greece YMCA and in Lake Ontario when weather allowed, belonged to the Book Club at the Greece Library and many warm evenings she could be found walking at Charlotte Beach where the sunsets from the pier remained one of her favorite pastimes.

All are invited to call on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC. in Hilton where her Service will be held on Friday at 11 AM. Interment to be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations can be made in memory of Joyce to Lipson Cancer Center. The family requests bright colors be worn to the services in Joyce’s memory.