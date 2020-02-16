Kathleen R. Umbach (Flanagan)

Pittsford – Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at age 90. Predeceased by her husband, Martin Flanagan. Survived by her husband, Edward J. Umbach; children, Mark (Janice) Flanagan, Nancy (Bob) Wanzer, Edward Flanagan, and Tim Sullivan of BC; step-children, Edward (Connie) Umbach and Deborah (Richard) LaBore; 8 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Kathleen was a lifelong, devoted member of the Catholic Church.

Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Monday 10AM at the Church of the Transfiguration, 50 W. Bloomfield Rd., Pittsford, NY 14534. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.