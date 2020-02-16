Ruth B. Appleton

Hilton – February 12, 2020, age 87. Predeceased by her loving husband, James; her sons, Robert & Thomas Appleton; her brothers, Jerry & Dick Beikirch; and her brothers-in-law, Donald Wickes & Sam Latone. Survived by her children, Bill (Patty), Ron (Laura Strowbridge), Stephen (Loreen) Appleton & Linda (Anthony) Gaudino; 9 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Marion Wickes, Dorothy Latone & Joyce (Roger) King; her sister-in-law, Barbara Beikirch; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends may call Sunday, 2-5 at Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Avenue, Hilton and are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Monday at 11:00 AM at St. Mark’s Church, 54 Kuhn Rd. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Open Door Mission in Ruth’s memory.